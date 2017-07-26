Luchanga Finally Gets ITC To Feature For Lusaka Dynamos

Conlyde Luchanga has been cleared to play MTN FAZ Super League side Lusaka Dynamos following the release of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) on Monday, 24 July 2017.

The 19-year old rejoined Lusaka Dynamos at the start of the 2017 season, after a loan spell with Israeli side Hapoel Raanana, but was unable to play due to the unavailability of his ITC.

Luchanga is now cleared to play in Lusaka Dynamos next match away to Napsa Stars on Wednesday.

His tally of league goals for Lusaka Dynamos stands at eleven – nine in the 2015 league season and two in 2016 – as well as a single goal in the Samuel Zoom Ndhlovu Charity Shield which he scored in the only match he played for Power Dynamos at the start of the 2016 season.

The 2015 Young Player of the Year has a tally of two goals for the Zambia senior men’s national football team and was a key member of Beston Chambeshi’s 2017 U20 Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA U20 World Cup squads.

He rejoins a much changed side from the one he left last year and will have to compete for a place in the starting line up with leading and accomplished scorers in Chrispine Mugalu and Fwayo Tembo, who have already scored nine and seven league goals respectively in the current campaign.

Other notable forwards on the books of Lusaka Dynamos include Herman Wasswa, Marvin Jere, Jacob Mupeta, Aubrey Funga, Mwansa Nsofwa and Simon Mulenga.

Source: SuperSport