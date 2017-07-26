- Home
Today’s Photo: Groin Injury? A Female Medical Personnel Attends To An Injured Player
An unidentified female medical personnel attends to an injured player during one of the league matches in the Zambian Super Division League.
Source: Unknown
Mophat nsakanya
She attended to him so what and are you telling me that it’s wrong to attend to a male by a female nurse or doctor
Napoleon
it’s too much touching the sensitive.All males should be attended by male doctors period.
Umwina Section F
Kikikikiki! I like the way the kid is observing procedures. What’s going on in his mind?
ncuncuncu
Handle with care mama. That zone is tempting.