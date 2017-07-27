Milupi Urges Speedy Trial for Hichilema

UPND aligned Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) has demanded for a speedy trial for incarcerated opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.

ADD leader Charles Milupi who has lent his support to Hichilema in the last two presidential elections (January 2015 and August 2016) said that the longer Hichilema was kept behind bars the more the country would remain divided.

BELOW IS HIS FULL STATEMENT:

PRESS RELEASE

27/07/17

JUDICIARY SHOULD GIVE HH A SPEEDY TRIAL

The Judiciary should guarantee that incarcerated UPND president, Hakainde Hichilema, is given a speedy trial so as to help ease the current political tension Zambia is undergoing.

In as much as we wouldn’t want to meddle with the judicial process at hand, we feel it’s prudent that Hakainde Hichilema is accorded a swift but comprehensive hearing, because the fact of the matter is that he is not an ordinary citizen.

It’s not a hidden secret that HH is the leader of the largest opposition party in Zambia. HH garnered 1,760,347 votes from the contentious 2016 Presidential election. This represents 47.63% of the total votes cast. In principle, HH controls half of the country.

Keeping such a leader, who commands so much countrywide support, under arrest on trumped up treason charges is creating unnecessary tension and a sense of uncertainty in the Nation. The political landscape is uneven and hostile and the only way to de escalate the current state of affairs is to ensure a speedy but fair judicial process for HH and his collegues.

Keeping him in Prison for a longer period will further divide the country and create a window for political strife. It’s therefore imperative and incumbent upon the Judiciary to ensure that this is averted by giving Mr Hichilema a speedy trial.

As a matter of fact, Hakainde Hichilema after all has a right to a speedy trial. He has a right to be tried for the alleged treason charge within reasonable time from the day he was arrested which is now over one hundred days.

If he is not accorded a speedy trial within reasonable time, then we urge the courts to dismiss the case altogether. This will mean the state hasn’t built a solid case and therefore don’t have enough grounds to detain HH.

The judiciary needs to bear in mind that unreasonable delays by the prosecution are a violation of Hakainde Hichilema’s constitutional rights.

It’s critical and only fair that HH is given a speedy trial so that we avoid a situation where HH is given a lengthy and unfounded imprisonment without having been found guilty of any charge.

It should be noted that the defendant, HH, is innocent until proven guilty under the Zambian laws. Therefore a speedy trial will ensure that the anxiety of awaiting the resolution of the case is minimized.

Giving HH a speedy and fair trial will also help build the frail image of the Judiciary in Zambia.

It’s an opportunity to reaffirm the role of the Judiciary as a legimate arbitrator in the dispensation and delivery of justice.

We strongly hope that the Judiciary will heed this appeal by ensuring that the UPND leader is given a speedy, fair and just trial. They have a responsibility to help the country heal.

Charles Milupi

ADD President