UNZA Lecturers May Go On Strike Tomorrow

University of Zambia lecturers have threatened to withdraw labour if their July salaries are not paid by tomorrow 28th July, 2017.

UNZALARU Publicity Secretary Moffat Moyo says the lecturers will not entertain delays in salaries as the case was last month.

Moyo says will be prudent for management to pay off the lecturers by tomorrow Friday, July 28th to avoid inconveniences.

And Moyo says the union is of the view that the university should no longer prioritize participation in the agriculture show and trade fair so as to channel the resources to other activities that are beneficial to the country’s highest learning institution.

Moyo says it is worrying to note that the university spent over K600, 000 to participate in this year’s Zambia International Trade Fair, an event he says did not even benefit the lecturers in any way.

He states that the union has since written to management and the labour commissioner’s office over these issues.

Source: Qfm