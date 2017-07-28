Dr GBM: Commonwealth University Confers GBM With Honorary Doctorate

Opposition UPND vice-president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba commonly known as GBM has joined the race for honorary doctorates after the Commonwealth University conferred him with a honorary degree in Business Administration.

Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili and Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo recently received honorary degrees.

Dr GMB’s pictures have already been flashed on social.

The UPND leader who has served the MMD and PF before finding himself on the other side of politics is a respected entrepreneur whose high school academic qualifications have previously come under question.

GBM is owner of one of the successful local milling company christened after himself and has also diversified into transportation businesses as well as huge government tenders he enjoyed when he served as defence minister.

It will be curious to learn of reactions from UPND quarters who have previously mocked Lusambo and Kambwili over their doctorate degrees.