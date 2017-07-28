Lusaka Man Shoots Dead Wife And Suspected Lover In Front Of Own Children

Another love related crime has hit the Zambian scenario with a 33-year old man of Lusaka’s Meanwood Phase Two area shooting dead his wife and suspected lover in front of his children.

Peter Siwale who is clearing agent in Nakonde shot dead his wife identified as Charity Namuko and her suspected lover Andrew Chibesa on Thursday evening before requesting neighbours to take him to the police station.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT FROM POLICE

LUSAKA, 28TH JULY, 2017 – Police in Lusaka have arrested a 33 years old man identified as Peter Siwale, a clearing agent in Nakonde of Muchinga Province also of Lusaka’s Meanwood Phase 2 for allegedly shooting dead his wife identified Charity Namuko aged 30 together with another man identified as Andrew Chibesa aged 27, whom he suspected to have been having an affair with his wife.

This happened on 27th July, 2017 between 18:00 and 19:00 hours in Mean wood.

Brief facts of the matter are that the suspect trailed the victims who are both teachers at a named school in Kaunda Square to some place in mean wood using a friends motor vehicle where

The saw them in a romantic state.

He then picked the two who he took to his home where he is alleged to have shot both of them dead in the presence of his children.

His wife sustained a wound on the right shoulder and right side of the chest while the other victim sustained a wound on the left side of the chest.

The suspect later went to the neighbor with the children and requested that he be taken to the police.

A pump action shotgun has since been recovered from the scene with three empty cartridges.

The suspect is detained in Police custody while the bodies of the deceased are in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER