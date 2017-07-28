OPINION: The Kambwili Versus Frank Bwalya Popularity Contest

Watching Patriotic Front deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya trading verbal blows with expelled PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili makes for top rate political comedy. More comical to the more politically informed is the fact that Bwalya is dressing down Kambwili from the PF high table that not too long ago the Roan constituency strongman bashed the former man of the cloth from.

Kambwili in vicious defence of the PF infamously called in on a live radio program in May 2013 and declared that Bwalya was mad as happened with anyone who abandoned the priestly calling to pursue worldly things. The two never saw eye to eye with Kambwili strong headedly defending the PF while Bwalya had become a master attacker.

To imagine that the two have swapped positions with Bwalya being the defender in chief of everything PF while Kambwili stands out in the cold after being hounded out makes a curious lesson in history.

Maybe Bwalya should mirror some of what has happened to Kambwili as something that may possibly happen to him in future should he fall out with the PF. Remember nothing is permanent in politics as lessons abound. The country has seen previously powerful politicians fall out and become laughing stocks once the power they imagine permanent is stripped off them.

Did we not previously see even lowly placed cadres like Esther Nakawala at the height of the third term? In case you have forgotten Nakawala is the lady that spouted something like this to then anti third term soldier Dipak Patel, “We will make you go back to India on foot.” Even the violence famed William Banda once stood strong that he could dress down ministers in the presence of President Rupiah Banda.

People may wonder why we are giving all these examples, it is just simply to guide on the illusion of power that blinds lowly placed men once they acquire a bit of it.

What happened to Kambwili was always going to happen to him given the manner he decided to practice his politics. He went about opening too many battle fronts that his fall has left the more politically informed unsurprised.

Even as Bwalya is taking pot shots choosing to be the lead attacker, he should do better than just replicate the template of those before him. For in the words of political rabble-rouser “politics teyabana”! Now it could appear that Bwalya claims to have more PF DNA in him that Kambwili. Could it be true?