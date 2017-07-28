Zambia U-17 Face Mauritius In Cosafa Final

Zambia stormed the final of the 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup championship handing Malawi its first defeat in the tournament.

The Numba Mumamba drilled lads set up a final against islanders Mauritius who defeated South Africa 2-0 in the other semi-final.

Striker Martin Njobvu struck twice inside seven minutes to silence the Malawians that had been loud in the build up to the semi final.

Njobvu poked home in the third minute after having pounced on an Andrew Phiri cross and found himself set up by skipper Prince Mumba in the seventh minute when he headed home the second goal to leave the junior flames chasing shadows.

The tempo dropped soon after the goals with Zambia closing up its backline while the Malawians could not find a quick way back in the match.

In the 30th minute Mumba came close but his effort drifted wide with the score line still reading 2-0.

The Malawians reached for panic buttons introducing Patrick Mwaungulu for Prince Chingacheke in the 35th minute but it was Zambia’s Njobvu who threatened five minutes later.

Referee Brighton Chimene from Zimbabwe blew for the end of the first half with Zambia leading 2-0.

Ten minutes after the resumption of the second half Zambia withdrew Niza Simutenda for Christopher Phiri as the coach tried to bring on fresh legs in the Zambian set up.

The Malawians also made a change at the hour mark bringing in Newton Nsoma for Willard Thathedwa.

With time running out the Malawians were getting agitated with Alex Tsamba yellow carded after a crude tackle on Victor Kasokola.

There was a scare for Zambia in the 83rd minute when Tsamba came close but his effort was swept off the line by the Zambian defence.

With five minutes to full time Zambia threw in Michael Kafusha for Njobvu.

Zambia will wait for the winner between South Africa and Mauritius for their opponents Sunday’s finals.

To get to the final Zambia thumped Madagascar 7-1, edged South Africa 3-2 before losing to Mozambique 1-0.

The win against Malawi was the third at the tournament with Njobvu and Banda leading the scorers’ charts on five goals each.

(SOURCED FROM FAZ MEDIA)