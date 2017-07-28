Zuma To Grace Agriculture Show In Lusaka

South African President Jacob Zuma will join the long list of foreign heads of state that visiting Zambia to compare notes with President Edgar Lungu.

President Lungu has kept a healthy relationship with fellow heads of state despite insinuations that Zambia is being isolated internationally as a result of alleged dictatorial practices.

President Zuma is expected next week to grace the 91st Zambia Agricultural and Commercial Show in Lusaka.

The 2017 Agriculture and Commercial Show will open to the public next Wednesday on August 2 and will close on August 7.

Ghanaian President Nana Akuffo Addo graced the 2017 Zambia International Trade Fair adding to some of the heavies that visited the country under the watch of President Lungu.

The show will be held under the theme: Promoting a Green Environment.