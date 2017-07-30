Dr Mujajati Bids Farewell as ZMA president

The Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) has elected new office bearers bringing an end the tenure of Dr Aaron Mujajati.

Dr Mujajati has been at the helm of the association over two terms and has been replaced by Dr Abidan Chansa.

The outspoken Mujajati has during his tenure thrown his weight behind legalization of medicinal marijuana and was at the helm when the debate of the health of the President took centre stage in 2015 when President Edgar Lungu collapsed during Women’s Day celebrations.

BELOW IS DR MUJAJTI’S FAREWELL NOTE:

My second term as President of the Zambia Medical Association ended this evening.

Dr. Abidan Chansa is new President of Zambia Medical Association. I wish to thank all the Media professionals that I had the chance to work with. I also wish to thank all the partners that supported our work. Special gratitude goes to His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya for supporting us during our term.

I also wish to thank the various sponsors that have been working with us. I also wish to that you my readers. The new Zambia Medical Association Executive is as follows:

President: Dr. Abidan Chansa

Vice President: Dr. Chisele Samson

Secretary General: Dr. Francis Mupeta

Treasurer: Dr. Kevin Zimba

Chairperson Public Health: Dr. Nsofwa Sukwa

Chairperson Publications: Dr. Nzaisenga Baptist

HPCZ Rep.: Dr. Mashanga Paul

Chairperson MERB: Dr. Masiku Phiri

I wish the next team all the best and to continue serving the country with diligence and dignity.