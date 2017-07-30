Malema Calls Pres. Lungu A “Coward”

South Africa’s popular opposition leader Julius Malema has directed his venom toward President Edgar Lungu calling the Zambian Head of State a coward.

The leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) charged at a party event that President Edgar Lungu’s alleged decision to arrest his opponent Hakainde Hichilema was an act of cowardice.

The former ANC youth wing leader was addressing members of his party at the 4th Anniversary celebrations in Curries Fountain, Durban on Saturday before he digressed to taken on the Zambian Head of State.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichile has been in jail for more 100 days charged with treason for attempting to block a presidential motorcade in Mongu.

Malema accused President Lungu of trying to suppress the opposition by arresting Hichilema and declaring a semi State of Emergency.

“There is something terribly going wrong in Zambia. The opposition is suppressed in Zambia. The President of the opposition is arrested, President Lungu declared an illegal State of Emergency because he is threatened,” Malema said.

“We are saying to him, do not suppress opposition parties. Lungu you are a coward, allow the opposition to oppose you. If you are a true leader, you will defeat them properly,” said Malema.

Malema, a young and volatile politician, is also a fierce critic of President Jacob Zuma a man he strongly supported. Malema infamously threatened to kill those that were opposed to Zuma.