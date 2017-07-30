State Appeals Sylvia Masebo Acquittal

The state is not done with Sylvia Masebo over abuse of authority charges after having appealed her acquittal in the Lusaka Magistrate Court.

Last week, Masebo was acquitted by Magistrate Ireen Washimanga over allegations that whilst serving as Tourism Minister under late President Michael Sata she directed the Zambia Wildlife Authority (ZAWA) to cancel a tender for the hunting blocks.

Masebo thought her visitations to court were over only for the state to carry on with the matter.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Lillian Shawa Siyuni has appealed the decision on grounds that the lower court erred in its findings.

A notice of appeal has since been filed in the Lusaka High Court.