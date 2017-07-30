Zambia U-17 Fight For Cosafa Title

The Zambia U-17 Men’s Football National Team chases Cosafa Castle Cup glory with a tricky tie against the host nation Mauritius at the Francois Xavier Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Numba Mumamba’s side has been in virtuoso form losing only once in a formality fixture against Mozambique in the group stages and went on to beat a fiercely competitive Malawi side 2-0 in the semi finals.

Zambia faces a highly motivated Mauritius side that will have the home crowd behind them and supremely confident after having defeated South Africa 2-0 in the semi finals.

Mumamba and his bench will be banking on the prolific acts of Lameck Banda and Martin Njobvu that has an impressive haulage of 10 goals between them having scored five apiece.

Skipper Prince Mumba, dribbling wizard Niza Simutenda and the quiet mastery of Muma Mumba will be expected to stir live in the middle of the pack in the Zambian set up.

At the back Kingsley Hakwiya and Jonathan Kapelembe will partner at the heart of the Zambian defence while Andrew Phiri and the composed Victor Kasokola will take up the wingbacks with Emmanuel Mphasi between the sticks.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has joined the team in Mauritius and urged the lads to fly the Zambian flag higher.

Kickoff for the match is at 13:00 hours Zambian time (15:00 hours local time).

South Africa and Malawi will be up against each other in the third and fourth play off in a lunch time kickoff.

(Source: Faz Media)