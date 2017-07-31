Malema Riles PF Media Boss: He Is A Charlatan ‘Oiled’ By Imperialists

South Africa’s opposition leader Julius Malema’s attacks at President Edgar Lungu have been met with the same force with ruling Patriotic Front media director Sunday Chanda describing the EFF boss an imperialist’s rabid lap dog.

In an emotionally charged statement issued on Sunday after social media was dominated by reports Malema had called President Lungu “a coward”, Chanda said Malema was an ignorant political operative.

Malema had alleged that President Lungu had declared a State of Emergency and jailed UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in a bid to kill the opposition.

The youthful leader likened President Lungu to South Africa’s fallen apartheid leaders like FW De Klerk.

But Chanda said Malema, who runs the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Mmusi Maimane of the Democratic Alliance, enjoyed financial support for their political activities from one source and was therefore parroting an agenda of imperialists.

“The perfect definition of Malema and which we agree with in its entirety is the one provided by Zimbabwe’s information minister, Chris Mushohwe who described the EFF leader as a *“puny,” a “Gucci revolutionary…a shrunken, talkative joke, a charlatan who fancies himself big and cute enough to pass comment and judgment on developments elsewhere on the continent.

“What an embarrassment… We pity and dismiss him as an ignorant youth…”

Chanda also said Malema was alien to the laws of Zambia the reason he exposed his ignorance on a political podium to claim the current was operating under a State of Emergency.

READ THE PF FULL STATEMENT

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

*AN IMPERIALIST’S RABID LAP DOG RUNNING ERRANDS FOR HIS MASTERS*

Lusaka, Zambia, 30th July 2017 – We have noted the irritating and insulting remarks against His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is also Leader of the Patriotic Front by the ‘shrunken’ Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema who attempts to project himself as the Spokesperson of the Opposition in the Region.

In case others did not know, Malema’s EFF and Mmusi Maimane have one paymaster and the two are nothing but puppets of those who seek to control Zambia’s mineral rights.

Malema is a coward otherwise he could have jumped on the first plane, fly into Zambia and utter those remarks on the Zambian soil and later observe reactions from Zambians immediately thereafter. Today, Malema cannot travel to a number of countries in the Region, including Botswana because he is a political sell-out who has no right to poke his nose into Zambia’s business!

Malema’s ignorance is appalling because there is no State of Emergency in Zambia. The difference between Article 31 and 30 of the Zambian Constitution is very clear. On another end, Malema is a victim of lies told by his paymasters, including UPND National Chairperson Mrs Mutale Nalumango and Douglas Siyakalima during their visit to him earlier this month.

Malema and his EFF must be told that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was not arrested by President Edgar Lungu. Hichilema is a criminal suspect under the laws of Zambia which Malema and his minority party must respect. We know that Malema and his EFF have drawn a blank on their effort to politicise a criminal matter.

While we understand that Malema has sold out to forces of capital and paraded himself as an imperialist’s rabid lap dog busy running errands for his masters, he has no business in meddling in Zambia.

Issued by

Sunday Chanda

Media Director

Patriot Front Secretariat, Lusaka, Zambia