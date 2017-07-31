Nyirenda Drops Clatous Chama from Chipolopolo Squad

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has named his 24 member squad to face Ethiopia on Saturday in an international friendly match to be staged at Woodlands Stadium.

Nyirenda will be using the match as part of preparations for African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against South Africa that will be played on August 12 and also fine tune his side with one eye on the back to back world cup matches against Algeria.

According to a list availed to Fazfootball.com, the coach has kept faith in the bulk of local players that he used in the CHAN qualifier against Swaziland.

Under-20 stars in Moses Nyondo and Boston Muchindu have also been roped in.

FULL LIST:

GOALKEEPERS

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Kelvin Malunga (Nkana)

DEFENDERS

Donashano Malama, Moses Nyondo, Boston Muchindu (Nkana), Fackson Kapumbu, Simon Silwimba (Zesco United), Ziyon Tembo (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows),

MIDFIELDERS

Kondwani Mtonga, John Ching’andu (Zesco United), Jack Chirwa, Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows)

STRIKERS

Martin Phiri (Power Dynamos), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi), Brian Mwila (Green Buffaloes)

(SOURCE: FAZ MEDIA)