Opinion: Kambwili Says Sorry To Tongas: Is He Forgiven?

Expelled Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba has been hitting headlines in the last seven days after having stormed out of a Central Committee meeting.

Kambwili has been all over town throwing allegations against the ruling party. But then Kambwili is a man who elicits little sympathy for the damage he caused at the height of his ministerial powers.

Kambwili picked up fights easily even where it was unnecessary and the people of Southern Province were a little surprised that the almighty Roan tendered an unexpected apology to them.

Kambwili had got on the wrong end of southerners by sensationally branding their loyalty to UPND as robotic.

He said that even if Jesus Christ on another party ticket in an election the people of Southern Province could vote for anybody who stood on the UPND ticket.

For months the southerners had been demanding an apology from Kambwili. Did it come? Their demand for an apology went unheeded to the extent that eminent personalities sanctioned a caucus dubbed Cuundu Caitwa to seek recourse to the injury caused by Kambwili’s utterances but the motor mouthed Roan MP remained obstinately adamant.

But with his fall from grace after being fired as minister and now as MP, Kambwili has found out how lonely life after power can be. He has had to eat a humble pie and pleaded for forgiveness from the people of Southern Province that he has suddenly discovered are hard working.

All of a sudden they are the good people of Southern Province. The Kambwili case should provide yet another learning curve for politicians who utter sentiments in the heat of political excitement.

Kambwili finds himself with few friends and is desperate to rebrand himself in the post ministerial era. He, like many after him, has not learnt from the grave political mistakes of others. Careless talk in politics could haunt one for ages.

Has not the UPND suffered irreparable damage over the years from the sentiments of certain political crosstitute in Syacheye Madyenkuku who infamously proclaimed that only a Tonga could succeed late Anderson Mazoka?

Madyenkuku’s sentiments has left the UPND with filth they cannot shake off and Kamnbwili should view the dirt he threw around as having the same dent.

It is not our place to judge the sincerity of Kambwili’s apology but in truth he was one of a kind that believed in their invincibility before being cut to pieces.

We give a little insight of how he framed his recent turnaround,

“The expression that even if Jesus were to stand the Southerners would not vote for him. I have heard many people condemning this. Let me unreservedly apologize for that sentiment.

“I apologize to the people of Southern Province for that statement.

“But I think, by and large, what we need is to run away from regional or tribal voting because some tribes in Zambia are less than 40, 000 people.

“In those tribes are intelligent people who can be presidents, but if you are going to vote on tribal lines it means that some tribe will not [produce] presidents.”

Now that Kambwili has apologize, the onus is on Southerners to forgive and if need arise incorporate him in their bid to tag alone their party of choice for a first State House victory race.