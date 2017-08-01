Facebook Crazed DMI Student Gets Bail for Defamation Case

A DMI St Eugene student charged for defamation of the president has been granted bail after having appeared in court.

Edward Makayi has landed in hot soup over his facebook postings that have been deemed defamatory to President Edgar Lungu with police arresting and detaining him.

The 35-year old engineering student is being represented by lawyer Martha Mushipe and has pleaded not guilty to two counts slapped on him including one of using insulting language.

Makayi allegedly also targeted his attacks deemed defamatory to Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo.

The accused joins a list of individuals that are being prosecuted over their postings on social media with Chilufya Tayali topping the list.

Makayi was granted a K2, 000 bail with two working sureties.