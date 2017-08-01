Itezhi-Itezhi Toddler Dies In Inferno

A three year-old female toddler has been burnt to death after a grass thatched house in which she was sleeping was set on fire by unknown people in Itezhi Tezhi district.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the incident occurred on Sunday around 05:00 hours in an area known as Kakololo.

She says the body of the deceased is in Namwala hospital mortuary and investigations have since been instituted.

Meanwhile Police in Lusaka have arrested one suspected criminal and are looking for four others for attacking a security guard only identified as Innocent aged between 30 and 36 years who was guarding at Spot Bar in Hellen Kaunda.

Katongo says the five criminals were spotted by Police Officers from Kalingalinga Police Post who were patrolling on Sunday.

She explains that after seeing the officers, the criminals ran away and officers who gave chase managed to apprehend one suspect.

She says Police officers further discovered that two Shops in the same area were broken into, but could not ascertain the value of properly stolen as the owners of the shops had not yet been traced.

Katongo says the guard who sustained a swollen face and a cut on the left ear is admitted to UTH.

She has identified the apprehended suspect as Lifweka Meke aged 27 of Hellen Kaunda who is detained in police custody.