ZRA Tax Amnesty Extended To August 31

Finance Minister Felix Mutati has announced the extension of the Zambia Revenue Authority amnesty on tax interest and penalties to 31st August, 2017.

Mutati made the announcement when he addressed tax payers at the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Headquarters in Lusaka that President Edgar Lungu has listened to their plea for an extension.

He says despite the impressive performance both in terms of the number of applications received, and the revenue realized, he has seen the need to extend the amnesty period.

Mutati says this decision is in the interest of ensuring that the main objective for initiating the amnesty which is enabling the taxpaying public to clean up their records is fully realized.

He states that notwithstanding this extension, the deadline for time-to-pay agreements remains 31st December, 2017 and all other rules will remain as announced by the ZRA Commissioner General during the launch of the amnesty campaign on 24th April, 2017.

Mutati has since encouraged members of the public to take full advantage of the extension and not wait for the last minute to put their tax affairs in order.

And ZRA Commissioner General Kinsley Chanda says once the 31st August deadline has expired the authority will move in full swing to pounce on those with arrears.

He says the authority has since procured 40 enforcement vehicles for use in the exercise.