The Closest A President Comes To Sending An Insulting Citizen To ‘Jail’

In any democracy, the right to free speech ranks top among the fundamental individual freedoms citizens are allowed to enjoy.

Even when a country has an eccentric leader like the United States of America’s President Donald Trump, the right to free speech remains protected.

And Zambia should take a leaf from the page of President Trump. President Trump is a social media, particularly, twitter freak but on that platform he has been met with some of the most vicious opposition.

President Trump does not need to be told he was insulted. He sees it first hand and exercises his right to curb enduring such first hand torture by purging those who attack him.

See the screenshots and relate what President Trump endures to the happenings in our country.

A US citizen Chritine Tiegen used the “f…k” language to address President Trump and even called the Head of State a “moron”, but still goes about life as normal. The only punishment she received was being blocked from being among President Trump’s millions of twitter followers.

DMI St Eugene student Edward Makayi charged for defamation of the president may have been granted bail after having appearing in court, but his case is one that is anchored on archaic legislation that should not be entertained in modern democracy.