Dr. Canisius Banda Goes Ballistic After Backlash For Poking Fun At GBM’s Doctorate

In typical Dr. Canisius Banda wit, the former UPND vice-president took to social media to poke fun at newly decorated honorary doctorate recipient Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba commonly known as GBM.

A Commonwealth University recently decorated GBM with a honorary degree in Business Administration.

Dr Banda doubted the credentials and like numerous commentators added his voice to the debate.

Buth the physician, who once served at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), could have underestimated the support the Lusaka businessman had irrespective of the route he had taken.

Dr Banda, without direct reference to GBM, called on those with ‘degrees for hire’ to come back to terms with their level and enjoy eating corn, which has been the businessman’s main economic stay.

One of Dr Banda’s Facebook friends responded by accusing him of equally being incompetent as a medical officer.

Daniel Daka wrote, “…but even you Canisius…of what value is your degree when you failed to work as a Doctor due to incompetence.”

The Doc did not take kind to someone questioning his competence saying, Yayayayaya! Koma iwe unyoza zoona. Tizakumanga, wayamba kupusa! Sindine wamene ninakucita circumcise? Sindiwe? [You’re really sarcastic. We’ll send you to jail for your stupidity. Is it not me who circumcised you? Not you?].”

Another contributor Charles Chikoko Malembeka quipped, “Hahaha hahaha hahaha! He has forgotten that he’s circumcised…Lol.”

Dr Banda seemed to have been urged on to go a little further and he sure did adding, “wamuona uyu, Charles? [Seen this, Charles?] Kansi sembe ninajubila kumozi namacende. [I should have cut your balls too] Uona bwanji, Charles? [What do you think, Charles? Mwati uyu afunika kunkhala nayo? [Does he deserve to still have them (balls)?]”

Dr Banda and GBM first worked together when they both served UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as vice-presidents.

Their tiff seems to have been fuelled after Dr Banda, who had served the party longer, was ignored for the position of UPND running mate which went GBM’s way in the 2016 general election.