Dr. Canisius Banda Goes Ballistic After Backlash For Poking Fun At GBM’s Doctorate

In typical Dr. Canisius Banda wit, the former UPND vice-president took to social media to poke fun at newly decorated honorary doctorate recipient Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba commonly known as GBM.
A Commonwealth University recently decorated GBM with a honorary degree in Business Administration.
Dr Banda doubted the credentials and like numerous commentators added his voice to the debate.
Buth the physician, who once served at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), could have underestimated the support the Lusaka businessman had irrespective of the route he had taken.
Dr Banda, without direct reference to GBM, called on those with ‘degrees for hire’ to come back to terms with their level and enjoy eating corn, which has been the businessman’s main economic stay.
One of Dr Banda’s Facebook friends responded by accusing him of equally being incompetent as a medical officer.
Daniel Daka wrote, “…but even you Canisius…of what value is your degree when you failed to work as a Doctor due to incompetence.”
The Doc did not take kind to someone questioning his competence saying, Yayayayaya! Koma iwe unyoza zoona. Tizakumanga, wayamba kupusa! Sindine wamene ninakucita circumcise? Sindiwe? [You’re really sarcastic. We’ll send you to jail for your stupidity. Is it not me who circumcised you? Not you?].”
Another contributor Charles Chikoko Malembeka quipped, “Hahaha hahaha hahaha! He has forgotten that he’s circumcised…Lol.”
Dr Banda seemed to have been urged on to go a little further and he sure did adding, “wamuona uyu, Charles? [Seen this, Charles?] Kansi sembe ninajubila kumozi namacende. [I should have cut your balls too] Uona bwanji, Charles? [What do you think, Charles? Mwati uyu afunika kunkhala nayo? [Does he deserve to still have them (balls)?]”
Dr Banda and GBM first worked together when they both served UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as vice-presidents.
Their tiff seems to have been fuelled after Dr Banda, who had served the party longer, was ignored for the position of UPND running mate which went GBM’s way in the 2016 general election.
4 Comments
Jonathan Nduli
Zambia, where are we going to? Can’t we make peace with our brothers n sisters regardless of whatever……..
pstrick
Honestly speaking, Dr banda is a dr im seeing with no morals.I see him speak like he is just from the street. Is it a joke to talk adult circ’mc sion or real? What a type of dr we have in zambia. Any how, I don’t know! Get back to the ethics.
Chichi
To my esteemed fans and comrades, the month of July has been a lot hectic for me trying to catch up on my dissertation writing. As a result, I have been conspicuously missing on this platform. That been said, my spirit and soul have been present in your domain to keep you going in the struggle to liberate this poor and forsaken nation, Zambia from the jaws of bloody thirsty monsters. I will be back in August with a loud bang. Am told from the grapevine that they are rounding up people that are posting critical messages on social media and throw them in jail in their desperate attempt to silence people like me! My foot! I guess they are now using their anus to think. They have drank enough human blood they sacrifice in mysterious road accidents. Let them come and get me because Chichi isn’t backing down. I am who I am. The mother fuckers and bitches are losing it. I don’t use a pseudo name and my pictures and profile are well spelt out on my Facebook page. Am Chishimba (Chichi) Harrison Hawthorne. If you have balls, jump on a plane you smelly beast and come and fetch me in UK. I will teach you a lesson that you will only tell in your grave because you will have no chance after coming face to face with me. I dare you! Idiots!
mengmoreler
Som eldrs who teaches us children to insult need to face da law also, nt dat when young ones disrespect elders then ati ni defamation of character tiyekumaselo,bt da educators of insult like c banda u let them go free!awe nafichilamo animalfrm mu Zambia.jst imagine an eldr person like ba banda putng da word”machende on social midia”plz eldrs can u try 2read more da bible may b u can repent and stop putng evil word n our eyes otherwise these’r bad manners ba banda plz not ukutuposa mumpanga we’r da future generation.