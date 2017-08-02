MMD Commence Party Mobilisation

Movement for Multiparty Democracy has commenced provincial party mobilisation tours with Southern province being the first to be visited by NEC members led by the two vice presidents of the party Ann Chungu and Mutolo Phiri.

The party through its Vice President in charge of politics Mutolo Phiri, said it has embarked on a nation wide mobilization tour of provinces so as to revamp the once vibrant party, ensure that it continues to guide the nation politically and thank the membership across the country for backing the National Executive Committee which they elected at the national convention in May 2016.

Phiri expressed pride in the members of party who have continued to work hard for the party under difficult circumstances. He said the party was a beacon of hope as regards reuniting the country which is has not healed from the divisions of the 2016 general elections as it has a national identity as reflected on the membership on the ground across the country.

He said members should guard the party jealously as its death would mean the end of multiparty democracy in the country increase the chances of regionalism saying “MMD is different from other political parties in the country as it was a movement of Zambians and not a party formed out of frustrations by individuals with personal ambitions.”

Phiri also expressed happiness that the membership in Southern Province had chosen the most difficult thing to do of sticking with their party (MMD) in very difficult times even when the easier thing to do was to dump the former ruling party and join the most attractive party in the province UPND).

He said it is such convictions from the membership across the country which will help the party to rebuild and become the party of choice to the public.

And speaking earlier party national Secretary Raphael Nakacinda said MMD members should stop pre-occupying themselves with the 2021 general elections but instead concentrate on rebuilding the party.

He said with challenges faced in the party in the last few years which left the party with with unbearable wounds; party structures should be occupied with healing the wounds and rebuilding the party as opposed to thinking of future elections.

He said it important to realise that politics is a game of numbers which requires members to ensure that they do their home work before they rush into elections as they risked being embarrassed.

The NEC members on tour of Southern Province include Tobias Kamufukache who is chairperson for Energy, Geoffrey Mulenga the National Youth Treasure among others.

Also accompanying the NEC are provincial officials. Meetings have been held in Livingston where Kazungula and Livingstone Districts officials where addressed, in Kalomo and Choma where members anxiously waited to be addressed by NEC members up 19 hrs.