Marital Dispute Leads Luapula Man To Kill His Wife

A man of Sumbu village in Chief Kalama Lukangaba’s area in Luapula has murdered his wife following a marital dispute.

The man has been identified as 22 year old Given Chungu who murdered his 26-year-old wife Miles Banda on Sunday night.

Chungu attempted to commit suicide, but was unsuccessful.

Police in Mansa confirmed the incident saying the culprit is in custody and charged with murder.

In Ndola, the wife and brothers of the late taxi driver murdered and buried in the Democratic Republic of Congo have appealed to Police to expedite the process of exhuming the body for repatriation.

The family wants the body of Peter Chainda to be brought back to Zambia, dead or live.

Two weeks ago, Chainda was booked by unknown people only to learn he was taken to Congo where he is believed to have been murdered.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the driver took bandits to Congo using Maria Chimona Road. Last week his vehicle was spotted in Chifubu garage with the engine and other parts missing.

One suspect is in Police custody in Ndola. The suspect identified as James Banku told police that Peter is buried in Congo.