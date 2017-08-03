Poor Ziale Results Irk Lubinda; 7 Out Of 340 Students Pass Mid Year Bar Exam

MINISTER of Justice Given Lubinda is upset with the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) council for its alleged failure to adhere to his directives regarding the continued poor student pass rate at the institution.

Lubinda has since summoned the ZIALE council to meet him today and explain the problems it has because he suspects there is something “terribly wrong” at the law school.He said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday on radio Phoenix that Zambia cannot afford to see such poor performance by students at ZIALE.

“This low pass rate does not only reflect the poor performance of the students but also the

lecturers and the institution at large,” he said.

The minister said in October last year, he directed the ZIALE council to give him strategies on how it hoped to improve the student pass rate but that nothing has been done to date.

“I don’t think there is any lecturer at ZIALE who should be feeling proud today that their mid-year examination student pass rate is only two percent,” he said.

This is in view of the results in which out of over 300 students who sat for the 2017 mid-year

examinations, only seven cleared the 10 courses,representing a two percent pass rate.

Lubinda said this is unacceptable because this poor pass rate does not impress him in any way.The minister said he is upset and feels let down by the fact that despite his directive in October to give strategies to improve the pass rate, the council has allegedly not done so.

“The two percent pass rate is unacceptable because even if they are mid-year exam results, the exam is meant to assess the performance of students, lecturers and the institution itself,” he said.

Out of the 340 students who sat for the exams, 7 cleared all 10 courses, of which 5 are UNZA Law School graduates. The University of Zambia Law Association congratulates :

1) Hope Ndao (UNZA)

2) Jeffrey Chimankata (UNZA)

3) Mwenya Nalusenga (UNZA)

4) Chongo Mulenga (UNZA) and

5) Nsofwa Puta (UNZA)

For clearing the mid-year bar examinations at ZIALE.