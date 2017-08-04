Ethiopia Fire Warning Shots

Ethiopia coach Ashewafi Bekele says that Saturday’s international friendly against Zambia will be very important to his side as it prepares for their African Nations Championship (CHAN) assignment against Sudan.

Bekele led Ethiopia through the paces on Thursday evening at Sunset Stadium after having arrived at 12:15 hours in Lusaka.

Bekele told Fazfootball.com that Ethiopia was confident Zambia would give them a good run in the friendly match.

“This match is very important for both of us. Zambia is a stronger team than us so we will also be learning in this game,” he said.

Bekele said his side was in good shape and hopeful that they will qualify to the Kenya 2018 CHAN tournament.

The Ethiopians loosened up at Sunset Stadium with Bekele and his technical staff plotting Zambia’s fall on Saturday.

Zambia and Ethiopia last met at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with the two sides drawing 0-all in a match that marked a slide in form of the then African champions under Herve Renard.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda is using the match as preparation for the CHAN clash against South Africa on August 12.

The match is billed for Woodlands Stadium with charges pegged at K100 VIP, K50 grandstand and K20 open wing.

Tickets are on sale at Shoprite outlets through Computicket.

(Source: Fazfootball.com)