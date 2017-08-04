Kabimba Visits Hichilema at Mukobeko

Rainbow Party president Wynter Kabimba has visited incarcerated UPND president Hakainde Hichilema at Mukobeko Maximum prison.

Kabimba was joined on his visit by some UPND members of parliament among them Douglas Syakalima and Cornelius Mweetwa.

The Rainbow Party leader shares a frosty relationship with the UPND and has been one of their harshest critics since influencing their ejection from the failed pact with PF.

Kabimba said that he had decided to visit Hichilema although some UPND members took pleasure in verbally assaulting him.

“In the situation he is in, he needs encouragement from those of us that are outside because we don’t know the conditions and prison conditions in this country are deplorable that’s why I don’t agree with this new terminology that they are correctional facilities. They are not correctional facilities, there is no way you can correct somebody’s behavior in deplorable conditions. So they are prisons,” he said.

“They can use [the term] correctional facility because that’s what the donors who are giving them the money want them to call them but in terms of the conditions, these are deplorable conditions and our people are still living in primitive kind of prison facilities.”

Hichilema has been in prison from April 10 when he was bundled away by police and charged with treason.