Saviour Chishimba to Spend Long Weekend in Police Cells

United Progressive Party (UPP) president Saviour Chishimba could spend the long weekend behind bars after being detained over night at Woodlands Police Station.

Chishimba was picked up from Diamond TV studios whilst featuring on a program and driven to police headquarters.

The opposition leader was later transferred to Woodlands Police where he was detained.

Chishimba is yet to be charged by police and will be hoping to have his day in court.

Indications are that he will be charged with defamation of the President.

He joins UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema on the list of opposition leaders thrown behind bars.