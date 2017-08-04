State Agents Close in on Prime TV…Demand Footage

State agents have continued knocking on the door of Prime Television seeking footage allegedly damaging to President Edgar Lungu.

Prime Television has been on the police watch list with law enforcement agencies routinely checking on the station with personnel occasionally arrested.

In a recent update to the Tom and Jerry kind of chase, the police have written requesting for footage over material aired on the private television.

Recently a Prime TV journalist was arrested but later released.

Police are requesting for footage from journalist Kalan Muchima whilst President Edgar Lungu visited Southern Province.