Pres. Lungu Warns State House Staff Against Abusing Power

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has warned State House staff not to abuse their power and play hands in the sub contracting of the communication tower project.

Speaking when he witnessed the $282 million project between government and China, The Head of State warned that he would not act kindly to those who want to abuse their power and play hands in the project to prompt the contractor in his sub contracting, highlighting State House in particular.

“State House, you have heard, STAY AWAY!” he warned.

“Those of you who claim to have power do not abuse the contractor by insisting that he employs contractors who are not qualified, this will compromise quality.”

He added; “And I will not be friendly to those who want to push their luck in that direction, please keep away. STATE HOUSE YOU HAVE HEARD!”

