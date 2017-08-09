Commonwealth Envoy Pursues Hichilema’s Freemom

An envoy of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, has concluded a second round of meetings with incarcerated UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Scotland, who earlier met with President Edgar Lungu, is seeking the release of Hichilema.

Hichilema is charged with treason for allegedly endangering the life of the Head of State.

But observers believe the charge is trumped up to punish an opposing voice.

Details of the meeting held between Hichilema and Scotland on Monday remains confidential.

BELOW IS A STATEMENT FROM HICHILEMA’S PRESS OFFICE

PRESS STATEMENT

08/08/2017

HH HOLD TALKS WITH COMMONWEALTH SECRETARY GENERAL AGAIN.

We wish to confirm that this [yesterday] afternoon the UPND President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema yet again, held talks with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, The Right Honourable, Ms Patricia Scotland at Mukobeko Maximum Prison, Kabwe, Central, Zambia.

The outcomes of the meeting remain confidential, as talks are ongoing with various stakeholders.

Clayson Hamasaka

HEAD OF PRESS OFFICE

OFFICE OF THE UPND PRESIDENT

MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.