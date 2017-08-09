Zuma Survives No Confidence Motion

South Africa continues to lead the democratic banner with their parliament freely debating the no confidence motion against under fire President Jacob Zuma.

It was the eighth time that Zuma was facing a no confidence vote but escaped with a narrow margin of 21 votes with the yes vote hitting 177 while the no vote amassed 198 votes with nine abstentions.

Opposition leader Mmusi Maimane championed the motion on the floor with the vocal support of Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters.

Proponents and anti no confidence motion supporters freely lobbied for their positions with the whole of Africa watching.

The Zuma camp branded the motion an imperialist inspired move but the proponents argued that the current establishment had been held hostage by the influential Gupta family.

Once the count was done and the announcement the South Africans dusted themselves and are looking to moving an impeachment motion or at worst pushing for numbers during the 2019 elections.

About 32 ruling African Nation Congress members of parliament voted with the opposition.