Citizen’s View: Let’s Face It; Zambians Are Cheap Time Wasters

There is a story of a purportedly ugly lady wedding a supposedly handsome man. A popular Facebook site has even substantiated the issue through a story whose main story is that the lady has a boutique and that’s what attracted the man thus an economic marriage.

This confirms that this country is more committed to people’s personal issues than national development. How can a normal human being write a story to disparage someone’s looks? The lady, with her man, should be going through a tough time (mental torture and ridicule) as human beings because of criminals posing to be journalists. I urge colleagues who are close to these souls to please support them.

Such crap has a lot of following and that’s attractive to our base thinking capacity. Our education system should be revised to promote critical thinking and move us from mundane, low reflection. You will find that most people posting this even claim to worship the God who made the lady.

In more progressive countries, this is nothing. They don’t talk about personal issues. And who defines beauty? I urge those colleagues who reason with this to please pull the post down. Let’s teach our children to be broader than this so that in their generation, development and human rights will dominate more than tribalism, personality and ‘Ubuntu-lessness’…

Adapted from Henry Kabwe’s Facebook Page