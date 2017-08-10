PF Upset With KCM Outsourcing

Patriotic Front supporters have noted with dismay the move by KCM to outsource labour for its operations on the Copperbelt.

The ruling party supporters calling themselves PF Generals say the KCM decision is unwarranted and a mere ploy encouraging the evasion of tax and payment of long service and long term benefits to employees.

“It further creates an atmosphere of job insecurity among the miners,” they state.

Outsourcing labour, according to PF generals, does not change the geological inclinations of the ore body.

“Therefore, the method of mining remains the same and so are the costs associated with doing the actual mining,” the PF generals add.

The PF generals argue that the danger of outsourcing is that the contractor shall squeeze the labour costs by under paying the workers in order to fit into the financial contractual structures that shall be created by KCM and the Contractor.

“This is as must be expected cause the two parties have to create a relationship that’s profitable out of the constant paradigm. Secondly, KCM wants to transfer the labour to the contractor without paying them their dues until after two years.

“The ministry of labour and social protection must take keen interests in the welfare of the mines in this regard together with the line ministry of mines to ensure that mining standards are not compromised.”

According to the generals, copper prices are projected to be going up for a long period of time now that the world is looking to completely stop the manufacturing of vehicles powered by fuel.

“Electricity powered vehicles are going to be the in-thing now, and copper will be on high demand. These mines are fully aware, and are making every way possible to make huge profits and get the capital out of this country, before we know it.”