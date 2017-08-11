Congratulations Bernadette Deka

PATIENCE is not about waiting, I believe it is the ability to keep a good attitude while working hard for what you believe in.

Patience is not simply the ability to wait – it’s how we behave while we’re waiting, it is the persistence and perspiration to make an unbeatable combination for success.

Philisophers define it as a companion of wisdom, it this tenacity and desire to work hard that I see in Ms Deka.

It is this attitude that has led her to move in an upward direction in her success story.

Congratulations BD in this world thronged with men you have managed to stand strong, held a head high and walked the path.

Your hard work rewards you, your dedication and passion can only be described as admirable.

Congratulations, Diva recognises and admires your tenacity and hard work.

Bernadette Deka Deputy Chair to Hon Davis Chama Committee on Industry.

By Tilyenji Mwanza