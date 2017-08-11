Kambwili Visits Hichilema At Mukobeko Prison

Expelled Patriotic Front Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili teamed up with acquitted former Lusaka Province Minister Obvious Mwaliteta to visit incarcerated UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

Kambwili has been mending fences since being thrown in the cold by the PF and has since been to Southern Province to apologize to the people that he had allegedly offended with his careless talk whilst he was serving in government.

The Roan MP was also joined by UPND vice president Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and held a closed door meeting with Hichilema at Mukobeko Maximum Prison.

Kambwili has been a busy body since his fall out with the PF is plotting to form a political party although he has mounted a legal challenge to his expulsion from the PF in the Lusaka High Court.