Letter: How Is CDF Being Used?

I feel pity for our people. Sometimes l ask myself how is our CDF being used and what value has it added towards the development of the constituency.

We have abundance of natural resources that of Lake Bangweulu but nothing has been done to woo the investors in order to attract tourism. Our MP is unspeakable, he is only seen and known during elections.

I am challenging Honourable Kasandwe to come out in the open and interact with the people to appreciate their challenges.

Let him come out and explain or help us understand how our CDF has been utilized in his constituency. Ever since he took up the responsibilities from 2015 to date he has only gone back once to the constituency.

Transparency, honest and genuineness shall help us attain our desired goals.

Reuben K Chama

Aspiring candidate for Bangweulu constituency

Samfya District in Luapula Provice