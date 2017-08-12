Zambia Target South Africa Scalp in CHAN Qualifier

The Zambia national team will this afternoon trek to the field against South Africa in the first leg of the final round of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier at Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda has set a high benchmark for his charges in the away tie hoping to record a positive result that will ease the pressure in the second leg at home.

Skipper Ziyo Tembo will command the backline alongside Isaac Shamujompa with Fackson Kapumbu and Mwila Phiri likely to be deployed as wingbacks.

It is however at the front end of business that most eyes will be pried on with the weight of expectation placed on shoulders of Justin Shonga and Martin Phiri who are expected to lead the attack with Augustine Mulenga, Mike Katiba and Ernest Mbewe also in the frame.

In the engine room Jack Chirwa will step in for the injured Kondwani Mtonga with Donashano Malama as the other option.

Nyirenda will not be short of options on the bench with the silky Godfrey Ngwenya and Lubinda Mundia standing in the wings if need arises.

Winner over two legs will grab a ticket to the Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The second leg will be at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on August 19.

Kickoff is at 15:00 hours with the match being live on SABC 3.

FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS:

Chibwe Allan (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco).

DEFENDERS:

Shamujompa Isaac (Power Dynamos), Donashano Malama (Nkana) Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles), Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco) Boston Muchindu (Nkana), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Moses Nyondo (Nkana)

MIDFIELDERS:

Ngwenya Godfrey (Power Dynamos), Jack Chirwa, Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes), Sikombe Collins (NAPSA), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), John Ching’andu (Zesco)

STRIKERS:

Shonga Justin (Nkwazi), Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco), Martin Phiri, Lubinda Mundia (Red Arrows)

(Source: FAZ MEDIA)