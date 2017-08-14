Hichilema and 5 Others Plead Not Guilty to Treason Charge

Treason charged UPND president and five others have pleaded not guilty to one count of treason after having appeared before High Court judge Charles Chanda.

Judge Chanda has adjourned the matter to Wednesday August 16 pouring cold water on rumours that Hichilema and his co-accused would be set free on a nolle prosequi.

The matter will come up on Wednesday for commencement of trial.

Hichilema has been in police custody from April 10 on the non bailable charge of treason.

A recent intervention by Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland had raised hopes of a fast track solution to the problem that has deeply divided the country in the aftermath of the contested August 15, 2016 general elections.