Pres. Lungu to Attend Kagame’s Inauguration

President Edgar Lungu will fraternize with another of Africa’s big men when he attends the inauguration ceremony of the re-elected Paul Kagame of Rwanda on Friday.

The Head of State will join in celebrations of Kagame’s re-election who won the vote by about 99% of the vote.

With the victory Kagame extended his rule over the tiny African country to 17 years.

Kagame, 59, has won international praise for the stability and economic development he has brought Rwanda since the 1994 genocide, when an estimated 800,000 people were killed, but he has also been accused of running an authoritarian, one-party state.

The election came on the back of a constitutional amendment, which ended a two-term limit for presidents and theoretically permits Kagame to remain in power until 2034. The amendment was approved by 98% of voters.