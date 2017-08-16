Freed Hichilema Says Thank You: “I Am Now 10 Times Stronger”

Freed opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has paid tribute to his supporters following an outpouring of love shown to him after his release.

Supporters joined Hichilema’s convoy jogging side by side the motorcade from Lusaka Central Prison to the UPND secretariat through his residence in New Kasama.

The distance Hichilema’s supporters covered on foot is estimated at between 12 to 15 kilometers.

Hichilema and five others have served a little over four months in jail on treason related charges that have widely been speculated as politically motivated.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lilian Siyuni discontinued the case when the matter came up for hearing in the High Court this morning.

When Hichilema finally arrived at his residence, scores of supporters chanted, “we love you, we love you, we love you.”

Hichilema told reporters shortly after alighting from his vehicle he was humbled by the support.

The businessman turned politician assured his supporters the harsh prison conditions had not broken him.

Instead, Hichilema declared he was 10 times stronger.

“Thank you to all of you who drove with us from Chimbokaila prison to our secretariat and finally to our residence.

“To those who followed us through various communication channels across the globe, in celebrating our release from prison, we value your support too,” he said.

PICTURE SOURCE: Hichilema’s Facebook page