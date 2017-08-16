Hichilema Supporters Burst In Celebration After Opposition Leader Is Freed On A Nolle

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has finally walked to freedom after having spent about four months behind bars.

Supporters of the opposition leader burst into celebration shortly after news went round he had been released.

Hichilema and five others were charged with treason and have been locked up since April 10, 2017.

When the matter came up before Ndola High Court judge Charles Chanda, Director of Public Prosecution Lillian Siyuni informed the court of the state’s decision to discontinue the matter.

Hichilema and his co-accused drew the wrath of the state in April after failing to give way to the presidential motorcade in Mongu.

Particulars of the offence are that between 5th and 8th April 2017 in Lusaka and Mongu, Mr. Hichilema and his co-accused (Hamusonde Hamaleka, Muleya Hachinda, Laston Mulilanduba, Pretorius Haloba, and Wallace Chabala) jointly and whilst acting together allegedly conspired to usurp the executive power of the state in a matter of both public and general nature by overt acts.

The DPP informed the court that the state had discontinued the matter in accordance with article 180 paragraph 7 of Laws of Zambia.

Celebrations broke out immediately amongst UPND supporters that took a drive around town.

The Nolle seems to have part of the deal brokered by the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland who was in the country.

With the release of Hichilema, the public will be looking out if anything will come out of the plans for dialogue that have been mooted since the Catholic Bishops initiated talks between the two parties.