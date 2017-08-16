Pres. Lungu Deserves Credit For Hichilema Release – Oliver Shalala

A regular social media contributor Oliver Shalala has added another dimension to Hakainde Hichilema’s release urging Zambians give credit to President Edgar Lungu for conceding to dialogue with the opposition leader.

READ SHALALA’S THOUGHTS

I don’t think enough credit has been given to President Edgar Lungu for accepting to dialogue and setting the stage for HH’s freedom. Forget the Genesis!

If we are to be objective, I know he has some blame hence my “forget the Genesis”. But I Am thinking that, given where we are already – irrespective of Genesis – his willingness to dialogue and repudiate, deserves some credit albeit measured and qualified.