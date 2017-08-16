Treason Diary: HH Back in Court

Treason charged UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and five others will be back in the dock this morning in the Lusaka High Court when trial commences in the matter that has generated widespread interest.

On Monday High Court judge Charles Chanda adjourned the matter to Wednesday with the accused pleading not guilty.

The matter will take off today four months after Hichilema was arrested and charged with two counts of treason.

Hichilema’s legal team is led by State Counsel Vincent Malambo while the prosecution team is headed by Director of Public Prosecution Lillian Siyuni.

The accused have been holed up at Lusaka Central Prison with the matter coming up at 09:00 hours.