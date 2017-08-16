UPND MPs to Snub Pres. Lungu Again

The Second Session of the Twelfth National Assembly will open on Friday 15th September, 2017 with President Edgar Lungu expected to grace the ceremony.

Acting Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe who replaced Doris Mwiinga stated that Head of State will open session.

The presidential address of parliament has become synonymous with protests by the opposition lawmakers that have twice snubbed him.

In the last sitting Speaker of the National Assembly suspended UPND MPs from the house for one month for having boycotted President Lungu’s address to parliament.

The UPND MPs missed out on the last half of the last session as they served their suspension.

It is unclear whether UPND MPs will attend despite the Acting Clerk of the National Assembly advising all Members of Parliament to be in Lusaka by Thursday 14th September 2017.