Revoke Semi-State Of Emergency, MMD Youth Urges Parliament

MMD Die Hard Youths National Coordinator Gerald Chiluba has called on members of parliament to revoke article 31 which placed Zambia under a semi state of emergency following a declaration by President Edgar Lungu.

In a statement, Chiluba states there was no need to exhaust all the 90 days owing to the recent political development which has satisfied would be perpetrators.

He said there is no need to continue instilling fear and worry in the general citizenry by exhausting the 90 day period as the country is now expected to enjoy its usual peace and stability.

“As MMD Die Hard Youth Wing we would like to appeal to parliament as the second session of the twelfth National Assembly opens to consider invalidating article 31 “the state of threatened public emergency” which was declared on the 5th July, 2017 by the president of the republic of Zambia.

“We are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that there is no need for us to exhaust all the 90 day period, as suspects and perpetrators of acts of terror and sabotage seem to be satisfied with the recent political development.

“The Preservation of public security Act which gives more power to law enforcement agencies and allows searching of people without a warrant should nolonger instill fear and worry citizens as the country is now expected to enjoy the usual peace and stability. Because Zambia is still loyal and committed to the creation of a more peaceful and harmonious environment,” he said.

Chiluba further urged political leaders to guard against disruptive acts and language so as to ensure that the smooth flow of peace in the country continues.

“We also want to urge political leaders not to entertain and guard against acts and language that might disrupt the smooth flow of peace in the country.

“Accordingly, we want to take this opportunity to officially petition parliament in the spirit of enhancing human rights and provision of a free economic environment, to squash Article 31 as it is now obvious that all suspected factors of sabotage had been neutralized,” said Chiluba.