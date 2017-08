Zambia Reports I never said that Edgar should be given credit for HH’s freedom. Your headline is what has misrepresented me.

The status which I posted which you used clearly said give ECL credit for agreeing TO DIALOGUE. The dialogue of course is ongoing and it includes reforms for 2021 which is a better Zambia we want.

But I did not say Edgar released HH and we praise him for that.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

We welcome feedback including semantics.