UPND, PF To Renew Rivalry In Sept 14 By-Election

The ruling Patriotic Front and the leading opposition party UPND will renew their rivalry when the Electoral Commission of Zambia calls by-elections at council and ward level in selected parts of the country.

Northern, Central and Muchinga will hold council chairpersonship with eight wards holding polls for councillor positions with PF and UPND being the only political parties to field to candidates for all positions.

According to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), nominations of candidates for the forthcoming Council Chairperson Elections in Lunte (Northern Province), Lavushimanda, Kanchibiya (both in Muchinga Province) and Itezhi Tezhi (Central Province) districts.

Candidates who have successfully filed their nominations in Lunte are Simon Chanda of the Patriotic Front, Lazarous Chongo of the United Party for National Development and George Chikwanda, an independent candidate.

In Lavushimanda, two candidates filed their nominations on Monday. UPND’s Mupenda Mwelwa and the PF candidate Humphery Katemba will battle for the council chairmanship.

In Kanchibiya, Chipalo Mwansa of the PF and Kanjela Silvario of the UPND are the successful candidates while in Itezhi Tezhi PF’s candidate Kaingu Namakau, UPND’s Stephen Shaloba, Party of National Unity’s Shilupezi Irene and Independent candidate Oliver Sitengu make up the race.

The by-election in Itezhi Tezhi, district has been necessitated following the death of the incumbent Council Chairperson. The creation of Kanchibiya, Lavushimanda and Lunte districts necessitated the need for Council Chairpersons’ elections in the said districts.

ECZ will also hold by-elections in eight (8) Local Government Wards namely; Chililalila, Chitwi, Luansobe, Luntomfwe, Libonda, Mpidi Kakonga, Chimanja and Mabinga.

The vacancies in eight (8) wards are as a result of deaths and resignations of incumbent Councillors.