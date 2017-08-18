APOLOGY: Hichilema Has Not Travelled to South Africa

A few minutes ago we published an article and an image suggesting opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has travelled to South Africa for a thorough medical check up less than 48 hours after he was released from prison.

Further verification of the information obtained has established Mr Hichilema has not travelled to South Africa, but is still in the country. He is, however, due to undertake a medical check up to a destination yet to be announced.

We sincerely apologize to both Mr Hichilema and our readers for the misrepresentation.

EDITOR