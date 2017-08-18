Citizen’s View: Kudos Mr President For Compulsory HIV Testing

We Love To Debate As Zambians But On The Compulsory HIV Testing I Stand With The Executive.

Government Is Spending A Lot Of Resources On Medicines To Cure Peripheral Diseases For People Who Start ART When Their CD4 Is Very Low.

It Even Becomes A Bigger Expense When Patients Ultimately Die In terms Of Lost Human Resource And Breadwinner.

These Expenses Can Be Avoided When People Know Their Statuses Because They Will Access ART When They Are Mostly Still Healthy And Therefore Will Not Require The Pre-ART Medicines.

Lets All Go And Get Tested.

Mwape Musonda