Ex-COBUSU Leader Says Restructuring UNZA Will Be Counter Productive

Former Copperbelt University president Kelvin Chaamba says the planned restructuring of UNZA is counter-productive and will only lower the education standards.

Chaambwa says the restructuring will also comprise the quality of acquired qualifications from UNZA.

“It is literally like downgrading an established institution to mini colleges. I wish that the government had consulted more on this matter.

“Most people that have passed through UNZA / CBU understand the real issues at the two major universities in this country.

“And I am speaking as a former student leader and so have background information and a deeper understanding of how UNZA / CBU are run.

“It is basically just poor funding and management issues. Dismantling a university that has built institutional capacity and leverage as well as reputation since 1966 for whatever reason is not the way to go,” he said.

Chaambwa says the decision was as retrogressive as the move to ban student unionism at public universities.